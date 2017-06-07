Life Esidimeni: Questions raised over health dept's contracts with facilities

On Tuesday, the Life Esidimeni family committee expressed concern that the department had not drafted agreements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department won’t say if there are contracts in place with the facilities currently caring for former Life Esidimeni patients.

On Tuesday, the Life Esidimeni family committee expressed concern that the department had not drafted agreements with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

More than 100 mentally ill patients died last year after being moved from the facility to various NGOs across the province, which were later found to have been operating unlawfully.

The Life Esidimeni family committee says the fact that the department doesn't have these legally binding documents with the new facilities puts the lives of mentally ill patients at risk.

They believe that government will not be able to hold these facilities accountable if something happens to a patient.

The department's Prince Hamnca says Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa is committed to ensuring that all patients are safe and well taken care of.

“There are a number of issues and the MEC will look into them.”

Nomvula Nonjabe, whose sister is one of those who have been moved, says the department has promised to have the contracts ready by the end of this week.

At least 820 mentally ill patients have been moved from the unlawful NGOs so far.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)