Investigation into Centurion veld fire victims at advanced stage - police
Police are now looking to see if the bodies found can be linked to the kidnapping of three people in Northcliff on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say their investigations into the murders of 3 people whose bodies were found in Centurion earlier this week are at an advanced stage.
The burnt bodies of two adults and a teenager were discovered when local police went to extinguish a veld fire.
Police are now looking to see if the bodies found can be linked to the kidnapping of three people in Northcliff on Monday night.
The police’s Kay Makhubele says despite the media reports, the bodies have not been identified.
“The police have to have a record of somebody identifying someone. We write statements to say this person has identified 123. But if there is no identification, how do you say somebody has claimed the body?”
He says DNA tests have been conducted.
“The DNA has been conducted from the family of the Northcliff and also the postmortem was done but no one has identified the bodies.”
Makhubele says results of the postmortem should be released soon.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor backs Mcebisi Jonas to lead ANC in EC
-
[LISTEN] What impact will the recession have on you?
-
[GALLERY] The Cape of Storms
-
Parly's Mgidlana hits back at workers over corruption claims
-
Motsoaledi denies claims pregnant DRC woman turned away from hospital
-
#GuptaLeaks: Imagining what went down in those Sun City emails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.