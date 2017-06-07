Investigation into Centurion veld fire victims at advanced stage - police

Police are now looking to see if the bodies found can be linked to the kidnapping of three people in Northcliff on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say their investigations into the murders of 3 people whose bodies were found in Centurion earlier this week are at an advanced stage.

The burnt bodies of two adults and a teenager were discovered when local police went to extinguish a veld fire.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says despite the media reports, the bodies have not been identified.

“The police have to have a record of somebody identifying someone. We write statements to say this person has identified 123. But if there is no identification, how do you say somebody has claimed the body?”

He says DNA tests have been conducted.

“The DNA has been conducted from the family of the Northcliff and also the postmortem was done but no one has identified the bodies.”

Makhubele says results of the postmortem should be released soon.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)