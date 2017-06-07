Helen Zille: Disciplinary process prejudged, my rights to fairness compromised

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has officially been suspended by the Democratic Alliance's Federal Executive.

JOHANNESBURG – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says she imagines it would be difficult now for her to have a free and fair disciplinary process.

Zille has shared Google documents on Twitter on her reasons why she should not have been suspended.

“Well I was very surprised because I thought I had made a very good case against my suspension, but clearly the federal executive voted against that and so I must go to the next stage. I am not saying categorically that it won’t be a free and fair process, but given all the procedural errors that have been up until now it certainly gives rise to some questions.”

DA has suspended me. They have agreed I can share my reasons why I should not have been suspended. Here they are: https://t.co/6h6MqdjrOL — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 7, 2017

Zille's publicised her response less than an hour after the DA confirmed it's suspended her from party related activities pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

The party’s spokesperson Graham Charters said: "She was given an opportunity to make representations as to why she should not be suspended, that deadline was at 5pm yesterday. The DA federal executive then met this morning and deliberated through the day as to whether Ms Zille should be officially suspended – just moments ago that decision was finalised and the gave effect to her suspension immediately.”

Over the weekend DA leadership served notice on Zille of their intention to suspend her.

She was given 72 hours to provide reasons why this should not be done.

The DA says Zille's tweets on colonialism have damaged the party's reputation in the public mind, but moving forward under the leadership of its leader Mmusi Maimane that damage could be rectified.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say Zille should be removed as premier of Cape Town.

The party says any suspension that does not have an implication on her position as premier is futile and irrelevant to the rest of the people.

The EFF says if Zille is found to have breached her oath of office she would not be representing DA constituents but rather what they say are her racist views.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the party says the DA has demonstrated its incapacity for administering justice and prioritising the people of South Africa.

“The DA, if it wants us to take them seriously as a party capable of administering justice, they have to remove her and allow her to defy their call then. They must tell her ‘You are suspended, you are to immediately get out as premier until such time that your DC is concluded.”