Health Minister explains why woman gave birth at Gautrain station
Francine Kalala claims that she was turned away from three state hospitals due to her asylum status.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says a pregnant woman who delivered her baby on a train platform in Johannesburg refused to deliver her baby via caesarean section and willingly left the Tshwane District Hospital.
She's a Democratic Republic of Congo national.
Motsoaledi says he spoke to her and staff at the hospitals.
“So she got into the Gautrain to get to Edenvale Hospital. Unfortunately, she got to Park Station and the baby could not wait. She then delivered the baby. She was taken to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital by ambulance and was reportedly rejected there.”
