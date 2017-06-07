#CapeStorm: More than 700 homes affected by flooding

Informal settlement residents have been worst affected, with gale force winds and heavy rain since late last night.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed more than 700 homes have been flooded in the storm that's been sweeping the Western Cape.

Informal settlement residents have been worst affected, with gale force winds and heavy rain since late last night.

The Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha was deserted, apart from two or three children who wandered between shacks.

Dirty water streamed down some of the walkways, but this is not unusual due to poor sanitation in the area.

A concrete slab that forms part of the boundary fence along the N2 Highway smashed into a shack in the middle of the night.

Authorities assess the damage to a shack in the Taiwan informal settlement. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Some residents have attempted to repair their homes amid the storm which brings severe conditions.

Forecasters at the South African Weather Service warned of possible disruptions due to hail and snowfall in parts of the Western Cape.

Disaster management officials and paramedics have been placed on high alert.

Meanwhile, two people, including a four-year-old child, have been injured after the roof of their home was blown off in Lavender Hill.

Jermain, his wife Gracia, and their son Joden in their home where the roof was ripped off during the night. Picture: Thomas Holder/ EWN.

Homes in Strand, Delft Mfuleni and Kalkfontein have also been damaged.

Shacks in Imizamo Yethu and Macassar Village have been blown away.

GALLERY: The Cape of Storms

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Keep revisiting the EWN #CapeStorm live blog for updates