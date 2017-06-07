CapeStorm: Cape closing coastal roads to protect people

The SA Weather Service is warning of hail and snowfall in parts of the province, along with heavy rain and gale force wind.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management team says it’s closing several coastal roads to protect people.

#CapeStorms Residents of the emergency displacement area, Hout Bay, pack sandbags onto their roofs in preparation of strong winds. TH pic.twitter.com/TWGHUmJR8n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

#CapeStorm at Misty Cliffs, heavy swells breaking along the shore. Rains heavy & winds strong on this side of the Steenberg mountains. NM pic.twitter.com/S29Wks80VR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

Disaster management’s Mandy Thomas said: “We’ve seen the storm surge coming through so we’re looking to close the roadways along the coastlines to protect people from the storm surge.”

But the broader storm front is driving Berg wind conditions in the Eden Municipality, near Knysna.

#KnysnaFire The fire is being fanned by strong winds. Three people confirmed dead near Rheenendal. Video: Natasha le Roux @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/o5LFwG0thX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

That’s led to raging fires in the area that have claimed three lives.

Strong winds are pushing the flames towards homes in Belvidere, Brenton-on-Sea and Rheenendal prompting evacuations.

#CapeStorm Despite the weather, some Capetonians have turned u to see the sea in action. TH pic.twitter.com/JbE44tdVxa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2017

CAPE STORM CASUALTIES

At the time, the Western Cape government had linked eight deaths to the storm system that's been sweeping the Cape Peninsula on Wednesday.

Four people were killed in Kraaifontein, emergency services say this was after lightning struck an electricity pole which toppled onto their home.

At the same time, a man was killed when his shack collapsed on him in Lavender Hill.

Another three people have been reported dead near Knysna where a fire has broken out as the broader storm front is driving Berg wind conditions in the Eden Municipality.

FLIGHTS DIVERTED

The South African Weather Services has explained that flights meant to land at Cape Town International Airport have been diverted as a result of strong winds caused by the storm in the Western Cape.

The airport says some flights were cancelled earlier but operations are starting to resume.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says they have recommended that flights are grounded at the George airport because of the winds.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)