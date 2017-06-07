CapeStorm: Cape closing coastal roads to protect people

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

#CapeStorm: Cape closing coastal roads to protect people

The SA Weather Service is warning of hail and snowfall in parts of the province, along with heavy rain and gale force wind.

Sea Point Promenade: Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Sea Point Promenade: Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Xolani Koyana Masego Rahlaga 23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management team says it’s closing several coastal roads to protect people.

The SA Weather Service is warning of hail and snowfall in parts of the province, along with heavy rain and gale force wind.

Disaster management’s Mandy Thomas said: “We’ve seen the storm surge coming through so we’re looking to close the roadways along the coastlines to protect people from the storm surge.”

But the broader storm front is driving Berg wind conditions in the Eden Municipality, near Knysna.

That’s led to raging fires in the area that have claimed three lives.

Strong winds are pushing the flames towards homes in Belvidere, Brenton-on-Sea and Rheenendal prompting evacuations.

CAPE STORM CASUALTIES

At the time, the Western Cape government had linked eight deaths to the storm system that's been sweeping the Cape Peninsula on Wednesday.

Four people were killed in Kraaifontein, emergency services say this was after lightning struck an electricity pole which toppled onto their home.

At the same time, a man was killed when his shack collapsed on him in Lavender Hill.

Another three people have been reported dead near Knysna where a fire has broken out as the broader storm front is driving Berg wind conditions in the Eden Municipality.

FLIGHTS DIVERTED

The South African Weather Services has explained that flights meant to land at Cape Town International Airport have been diverted as a result of strong winds caused by the storm in the Western Cape.

The airport says some flights were cancelled earlier but operations are starting to resume.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says they have recommended that flights are grounded at the George airport because of the winds.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA