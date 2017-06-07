Popular Topics
Muslim learner allowed to wear hijab at CT school

The Muslim girl attends De Gredendal School and was prohibited by the principal from wearing traditional Muslim apparel.

Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pupil will now be allowed to wear a hijab to school.

The Muslim girl, who attends De Grendel School, was prohibited by the principal from wearing traditional Muslim apparel because this apparently violates the institute's dress code.

She had been wearing the headscarf during Ramadan but the headmaster argued that this is not compulsory during the holy month.

The Western Cape Education Department intervened and overturned the decision.

The department's Millicent Merton says the school should revisit its dress code.

“If there is any doubt on the issue, schools may ask for a letter from a religious teacher or organisation to substantiate a request for a change in dress code.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

