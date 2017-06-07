British rider dies after Isle of Man TT race crash

-
Brazil court to rule in 2014 case that could unseat President TemerWorld
Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of QatarWorld
Police arrest man at Heathrow airport over Manchester attackWorld
Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with QatarWorld
France urges UN backing of West Africa force to tackle terrorism, traffickingWorld
Powerball results: Tuesday 6 June 2017Local
Russia steps up security as Confederations Cup loomsSport
British rider dies after Isle of Man TT race crashSport
Rain hands French Open fans bumper day of tennis actionSport
Thiem searching for secret of success against DjokovicSport
Sangakkara wants ‘arrogant’ Sri Lanka to challenge IndiaSport
Kane embracing senior role in England squadSport
Powerball results: Tuesday 6 June 2017Local
Alleged Cosby victim emotionally withdrew after attack, mother saysWorld
Kendall and Kylie Jenner struggling amid family dramaLifestyle
Justin Bieber 'pokes fun at Donald Trump' during One Love ManchesterLifestyle
[WATCH] Trevor Noah’s video on Trump’s 'covfefe' tweet will make you laughWorld
Inside the Bill Cosby sexual assault trialLifestyle
Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living roomLifestyle
Less dietary salt coming from packaged foods - studyLifestyle
Bob Dylan's Nobel speech: Songs only need to move you, not make senseLifestyle
ANC in Parly welcomes inquiry into political party fundingLocal
Former MK members announce ANC policy conference boycottLocal
[ANALYSIS] Winds of change for SACP and CosatuOpinion
Parliament's inquiry into political party funding underwayLocal
[LISTEN] Does Brian Molefe's court bid to get job back have merit?Local
[LISTEN] Zuma losing sleep over #GuptaLeaks?Local
[OPINION] Democracy is looking sickly across southern AfricaOpinion
[OPINION] Joburg's bike lanes: Are they effective?Opinion
[OPINION] SA urgently needs to rethink its approach to housingOpinion
[ANALYSIS] #GuptaLeaks and Team Zuma – what’s next?Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Idi Amin and Donald Trump - strong men with unlikely parallelsWorld
[OPINION] How ANC presidential elections trump SA’s ConstitutionOpinion
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
Treasury reacts to latest GDP figures, technical recessionLocal
Is SA headed for worst growth slump in 3 decades?Local
Popo Molefe: Transport ministry to blame for Prasa’s woesLocal
Recession: Concerns some sectors entering negative territoryLocal
Prasa board given 7 days to explain why it should not be axedLocal
DA, EFF & Eskom agree on court order preventing Molefe's returnLocal
British rider dies after Isle of Man TT race crash
Including the Manx Grand Prix races, held later in the year, there have been more than 250 rider fatalities on the Snaefell course.
LONDON – British rider Davey Lambert has died after crashing in Sunday’s Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT event, organisers said on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old had an accident on the third lap of the race at Greeba Castle and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Nobles Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he died on Tuesday.
“ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends,” organisers said in a statement on the race’s website.
The TT races around the island off the north-west coast of England between Britain and Ireland have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport.
