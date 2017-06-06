WC schools urged to consider religion when drafting rules

This comes after a Muslim pupil at De Grendel School was prohibited by the principal from wearing a Hijab.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has urged schools to consider religious and cultural diversity when drafting rules.

She had worn the traditional headscarf during the month of Ramadan.

But in a letter to the girl's parents, the principal said based on the school's research, there was no evidence that wearing the headscarf was compulsory during the holy month.

The Education Department's Millicent Merton says schools should follow national guidelines on school uniforms.

“According to these guidelines, schools should take religious and cultural diversity into account. We believe the simplest approach would be for the school to adjust dress codes to meet these requirements. And in terms of the Constitution, as quoted by the guidelines, schools should not prohibit attires such as headscarves if they form part of religious practice.”