WC schools urged to consider religion when drafting rules
This comes after a Muslim pupil at De Grendel School was prohibited by the principal from wearing a Hijab.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has urged schools to consider religious and cultural diversity when drafting rules.
This comes after a Muslim pupil at De Grendel School was prohibited by the principal from wearing a Hijab.
She had worn the traditional headscarf during the month of Ramadan.
But in a letter to the girl's parents, the principal said based on the school's research, there was no evidence that wearing the headscarf was compulsory during the holy month.
The Education Department's Millicent Merton says schools should follow national guidelines on school uniforms.
“According to these guidelines, schools should take religious and cultural diversity into account. We believe the simplest approach would be for the school to adjust dress codes to meet these requirements. And in terms of the Constitution, as quoted by the guidelines, schools should not prohibit attires such as headscarves if they form part of religious practice.”
More in Local
-
10111 call centre workers march to police minister's offices over salaries
-
Body of man found in Soweto
-
City of Tshwane lets 10,000 tyres to burn for ‘environmental reasons’
-
ANC in Parly welcomes inquiry into political party funding
-
Is SA headed for worst growth slump in 3 decades?
-
#LifeEsidimeni: 29 patients still at illegal NGOs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.