SCA sets aside Eskom tariff increase decision

The North Gauteng High Court set aside the regulator’s decision to grant Eskom a tariff increase in August last year.

JOHANNESBURG – The Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld an appeal of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

A number of private companies, including the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, took Nersa to court saying due processes have not been followed in the hiking of electricity tariffs.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility welcomes the Supreme Court ruling.

“We are happy that the matter is now resolved. It has given clarity as to what should happen going forward and Nersa’s processes have been found to be the stringent and with integrity. Am sure very soon Nersa will articulate its position as to how we are going to proceed.”