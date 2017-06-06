SA border bill not passed, again

The Border Management Authority Bill first came before the House on 11 May.

CAPE TOWN - A bill which aims to set up a single authority to manage the country’s borders and ports of entry has failed to pass in the National Assembly for the second time in three weeks.

The Border Management Authority Bill first came before the House on 11 May but failed to pass because the required quorum of 201 Members of Parliament could not be reached, partly due to a walkout by most opposition parties.

The bill came before the House a second time on Tuesday morning but again failed to muster the necessary support.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said: “There are no abstentions. There are six noes. In addition to the two members who indicated their instruments were not working, the yeses are 182. The numbers do not make it, so the decision is postponed again.”

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize told the House last month that the South African Revenue Service would continue to manage revenue collected by the new authority.