Prasa board given 7 days to explain why it should not be axed

Popo Molefe says they received a letter from Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi saying that he wanted to dissolve the Prasa board.

JOHANNESBURG - The chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Popo Molefe has confirmed that he and his board have been given seven days to explain why they should not be removed from their posts.

Molefe and the board were embroiled in a dispute with former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana after it emerged Montana had presided over a decision to spend billions of rands on locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's railway system.

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters also tried to force Molefe to stop an investigation into corruption at the agency.

Molefe says the letter was sent on Monday night.

“The contents of the letter suggest that the board has failed to perform, it couldn’t turn around the company, the performance in terms of annual performance plans, as well as controls in terms of financial management.”

