Minentle Lekatha murder: Cops yet to make breakthrough
She disappeared on Saturday while playing near her home and on Sunday her body was found under a bridge in Nomzamo
CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a five-year-old girl in Nomzamo.
Minentle Lekatha's body was found on Sunday.
Nomzamo ward councillor Sitembile Mfecane said a community meeting would be held on Tuesday.
“We are busy mobilising the people because today we are having a meeting with the community. The women in the community have called a public session to address the issue. So we are getting tired of the situation in the community and everybody is very unhappy about what happened.”
He adds parents in Nomzamo are now living in fear, as an arrest has still not been made for Lekhatha's killing.
She disappeared on Saturday while playing near her home. Her body was found under a bridge.
