Man arrested in Minentle Lekatha’s murder

CAPE TOWN – Police have made an arrest in the investigation into the murder of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha in Strand.

Lekatha's body was found by residents in Nomzamo on Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

She was playing outside her home on Saturday when she disappeared.

The suspect was arrested earlier on Tuesday.

He's facing a murder charge and will appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The man apparently lives in the same community as Lekatha.

Police would not divulge how he was arrested or how he was linked to the crime.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The prioritised investigation into the brutal murder of Minentle Lekatha led the detectives to a suspect in the same area who was arrested on a charge of murder.”

But they've made it clear the safety of children is a top priority and child predators will be brought to book.

At the same time, Strand councillor Sitembile Mfecane says the community of Lwandle is still shocked by the incident and will be discussing child safety at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The girl is the 20th child killed in the province this year.