KZN safety MEC visits home of slain Hammarsdale cop
Ndabezinhle Zwane was one of nine people killed during a police raid on suspects believed to be planning an ATM bombing.
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda says the killing of a police officer during a shootout in Hammarsdale shows there’s an orchestrated attack by criminals on authorities.
Kaunda visited the home of 44-year-old Ndabezinhle Zwane in Howick on Tuesday.
The slain officer was one of nine people killed during a police raid on suspects believed to be planning an ATM bombing.
Kaunda has paid his condolences to Zwane's family and has urged police officers not to surrender to criminals who attack them.
His spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said: “The MEC is of the view is that there is a clear orchestrated war by criminals against the police. Therefore, he has urged to be proactive and to remain vigilant.”
#Hammarsdale Kaunda says they will further intensify efforts to protect communities but has urged residents to mobilise and work with police— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2017
Zwane was killed in the early hours of on Monday morning after a series of shootouts in which eight suspected ATM bombers were also fatally wounded.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
