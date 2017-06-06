KZN safety MEC visits home of slain Hammarsdale cop

Ndabezinhle Zwane was one of nine people killed during a police raid on suspects believed to be planning an ATM bombing.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda says the killing of a police officer during a shootout in Hammarsdale shows there’s an orchestrated attack by criminals on authorities.

Kaunda visited the home of 44-year-old Ndabezinhle Zwane in Howick on Tuesday.

Kaunda has paid his condolences to Zwane's family and has urged police officers not to surrender to criminals who attack them.

His spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said: “The MEC is of the view is that there is a clear orchestrated war by criminals against the police. Therefore, he has urged to be proactive and to remain vigilant.”

Zwane was killed in the early hours of on Monday morning after a series of shootouts in which eight suspected ATM bombers were also fatally wounded.

