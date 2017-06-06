Gauteng Transport MEC condemns Soweto taxi violence
Three people were arrested after drivers affiliated to two taxi associations opened fire on each other in Orlando.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Road and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has condemned Tuesday morning’s taxi violence and intimidation in Soweto.
Taxi operations in the area were disrupted as a result.
It's understood the dispute emanates from a recent ruling by the provincial regulatory entity which found taxi association, the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association, had irregularly used routes belonging to 'Nanduwe'.
Vadi has appealed for calm and has urged taxi drivers to abide by the ruling.
“The actions this morning are completely uncalled for. If they are aggrieved, what they had to do is to file an appeal application with the regulatory entities so that the decision of the provincial entity can be reviewed.”
