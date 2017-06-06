DA, EFF & Eskom agree on court order preventing Molefe's return
The court order means Brian Molefe will not set foot in Eskom offices for the purposes of performing his duties.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Eskom have agreed to a court order which provides that Brian Molefe will not report to work or perform any of his employment duties until his Labour Court application is concluded.
The parties approached the High Court in Pretoria to review Molefe’s re-appointment as Eskom’s chief executive.
But Molefe has since approached the Labour Court to challenge public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's decision last week to rescind his controversial re-appointment.
The court order, handed down per the agreement between the parties, means Molefe will not set foot in Eskom offices for the purposes of performing his duties.
Eskom has also agreed not to expect him to perform his duties.
This High Court matter has been postponed indefinitely, to allow Molefe to launch his Labour Court application.
He’s argued that Minister Brown’s decision to rescind his appointment was unlawful and influenced by politics.
If Molefe succeeds in the Labour Court, the DA and EFF will re-enroll its application in the High Court to review the re-appointment decision.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Parliament passes bill to protect farm dwellers
-
Minentle Lekatha murder: Cops yet to make breakthrough
-
Buthulezi cites Prasa conflict of interest policy, denies corruption
-
New mining charter sets targets for black ownership, participation
-
Former MK members announce ANC policy conference boycott
-
Still no contracts for new NGOs housing Esidimeni patients
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.