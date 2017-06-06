DA, EFF & Eskom agree on court order preventing Molefe's return

The court order means Brian Molefe will not set foot in Eskom offices for the purposes of performing his duties.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Eskom have agreed to a court order which provides that Brian Molefe will not report to work or perform any of his employment duties until his Labour Court application is concluded.

The parties approached the High Court in Pretoria to review Molefe’s re-appointment as Eskom’s chief executive.

But Molefe has since approached the Labour Court to challenge public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's decision last week to rescind his controversial re-appointment.

The court order, handed down per the agreement between the parties, means Molefe will not set foot in Eskom offices for the purposes of performing his duties.

Eskom has also agreed not to expect him to perform his duties.

This High Court matter has been postponed indefinitely, to allow Molefe to launch his Labour Court application.

He’s argued that Minister Brown’s decision to rescind his appointment was unlawful and influenced by politics.

If Molefe succeeds in the Labour Court, the DA and EFF will re-enroll its application in the High Court to review the re-appointment decision.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)