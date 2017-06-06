City of Tshwane lets 10,000 tyres to burn for ‘environmental reasons’

The tyres in the Sunderland ridge area have been burning for the past four days.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane says the 10,000 tyres which caught fire over the weekend have been left to burn out for environmental reasons.

The tyres in the Sunderland Ridge area have been burning for the past four days.

Safety MMC Derrick Kissoonduth says almost 80% of the tyres have burnt out and they expect the entire stack to be extinguished by end of Tuesday.

He says they made the decision to let them burn because they presented a potential threat to the environment.

“Every tyre has about nine litres of oil and by allowing that to filter to the ground, you will damage the soil and the water table that is below the Earth.”