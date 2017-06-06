Popular Topics
Cape Town authorities ready for approaching storm

It is expected to bring with it heavy rain and gale force winds, raising fears of flooding.

A cold front is expected to hit Cape Town from Tuesday 6 June 2017. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter
A cold front is expected to hit Cape Town from Tuesday 6 June 2017. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities say they are putting measures in place ahead of a strong cold front which is expected to lash the city from Tuesday evening.

It is expected to bring with it heavy rain and gale force winds, raising fears of flooding.

Snowfall can also be expected in surrounding regions.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “The department is very happy about the rain expected to fall over the next few days. However, we are concerned about the adverse weather conditions that go with that. We call on people to exercise caution and to avoid flooded areas.”

The Western Cape is in the grips of the worst drought in decades, with several regions being declared disaster areas.

Agri Western Cape's Carl Opperman says the situation for farmers is dire.

“Wheat farmers need water to start germination. It is very, very dry.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has implemented Level 4 water restrictions to save water.

Level 4 restrictions include the following:

• No irrigation/watering with municipal drinking water is allowed.

• Private swimming pools may not be topped up or filled with municipal drinking water, even if they have a cover.

• No washing of vehicles and boats with municipal water is allowed (commercial car washes may apply for an exemption, which will only be granted if wash water is recycled or waterless products are used).

• Water features may not use municipal drinking water.

• No hosing down of paved surfaces with municipal drinking water is allowed.

Use of portable play pools is prohibited. Residents have also been urged to keep their water consumption to under 100 litres per person per day.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

