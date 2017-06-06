Popular Topics
Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally dies

His work was recognised by the Royal Photographic Society in London and was admitted into the group in 1967.

FILE: Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died at the age of 92.

Kally is well known for capturing some of the country's prolific people and events involved in South Africa's struggle for democracy.

His work was recognised by the Royal Photographic Society in London and was admitted into the group in 1967.

Four years ago, Kally was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by the University of KwaZulu-Natal, in recognition of his long and prestigious career.

Film director Anant Sing says he was inspired by Kally's work.

“He was a remarkable talent that inspired me with his black and white images from the 1960s and 1970s. There were a few photographers when I was growing up that I watched keenly with their amazing sense of composition in photography and as time progressed we got to know each other and became friends. It’s a great loss.”

