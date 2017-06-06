Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally dies

-
SCA sets aside Eskom tariff increase decisionLocal
-
Alleged Cosby victim emotionally withdrew after attack, mother saysWorld
-
Botswana bans poultry products from Zimbabwe over bird fluWorld
-
Notre Dame attacker shouted 'this is for Syria' before being shotWorld
-
Venezuela jailed 14 army officers for dissent at start of protestsWorld
-
#CapeStorm: Twitter land has its sayLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sangakkara wants ‘arrogant’ Sri Lanka to challenge IndiaSport
-
Kane embracing senior role in England squadSport
-
Lions bank on order emerging from training ground chaosSport
-
No result again gives Australia hopes a cold showerSport
-
Coetzee expects improved Boks against FranceSport
-
Former Ivory Coast player Cheick Tiote diesSport
Popular Topics
-
Kendall and Kylie Jenner struggling amid family dramaLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber 'pokes fun at Donald Trump' during One Love ManchesterLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah’s video on Trump’s 'covfefe' tweet will make you laughWorld
-
Inside the Bill Cosby sexual assault trialLifestyle
-
Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living roomLifestyle
-
Less dietary salt coming from packaged foods - studyLifestyle
-
Bob Dylan's Nobel speech: Songs only need to move you, not make senseLifestyle
-
Bill Cosby said pill would ‘relax’ her, alleged sex victim testifiesLifestyle
-
Canada photo goes viral: Man mows lawn with storm in backgroundWorld
-
ANC in Parly welcomes inquiry into political party fundingLocal
-
Former MK members announce ANC policy conference boycottLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Winds of change for SACP and CosatuOpinion
-
Parliament's inquiry into political party funding underwayLocal
-
[LISTEN] Does Brian Molefe's court bid to get job back have merit?Local
-
[LISTEN] Zuma losing sleep over #GuptaLeaks?Local
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Democracy is looking sickly across southern AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Joburg's bike lanes: Are they effective?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA urgently needs to rethink its approach to housingOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] #GuptaLeaks and Team Zuma – what’s next?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Idi Amin and Donald Trump - strong men with unlikely parallelsWorld
-
[OPINION] How ANC presidential elections trump SA’s ConstitutionOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western CapeLocal
-
Treasury reacts to latest GDP figures, technical recessionLocal
-
Is SA headed for worst growth slump in 3 decades?Local
-
Popo Molefe: Transport ministry to blame for Prasa’s woesLocal
-
Recession: Concerns some sectors entering negative territoryLocal
-
Prasa board given 7 days to explain why it should not be axedLocal
-
DA, EFF & Eskom agree on court order preventing Molefe's returnLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 10°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 10°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally dies
His work was recognised by the Royal Photographic Society in London and was admitted into the group in 1967.
JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid photographer Ranjith Kally has died at the age of 92.
Kally is well known for capturing some of the country's prolific people and events involved in South Africa's struggle for democracy.
His work was recognised by the Royal Photographic Society in London and was admitted into the group in 1967.
Four years ago, Kally was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by the University of KwaZulu-Natal, in recognition of his long and prestigious career.
Film director Anant Sing says he was inspired by Kally's work.
“He was a remarkable talent that inspired me with his black and white images from the 1960s and 1970s. There were a few photographers when I was growing up that I watched keenly with their amazing sense of composition in photography and as time progressed we got to know each other and became friends. It’s a great loss.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
SCA sets aside Eskom tariff increase decisionone hour ago
-
#CapeStorm: Twitter land has its say2 hours ago
-
Man (39) gets life sentence for raping daughter (12)2 hours ago
-
Mgidlana: Allegations of corruption are unfounded slander2 hours ago
-
‘SA businesses were never ready for foreign traders in townships’2 hours ago
-
Treasury reacts to latest GDP figures, technical recession2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.