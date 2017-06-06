ANC in Parly welcomes inquiry into political party funding

A resolution tabled by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has welcomed the decision for Parliament to launch an inquiry into political party funding.

A resolution tabled by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday.

It provides for a multi-party ad hoc committee to consider whether public funding of political parties is adequate and the need to regulate private donations, as well as parties’ investment arms such as the ANC’s Chancellor house.

Parliament’s inquiry into political party funding is now officially underway.

Parties must now submit names of Members of Parliament to serve on the ad hoc committee that will look into both public and private funding of political parties.

Mthembu said: “That ad hoc committee will consist of 11 members as follows: six from the ANC, two from the DA, one from the EFF and all other parties two.”

The committee will consider a model for funding political parties and whether changes to the law are necessary to properly regulate private donations, including making them public.

The committee has until the end of November to complete its inquiry and report back to the House.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)