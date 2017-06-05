Thembisile Yende sustained serious injuries, charges changed to murder

Police say the post mortem results show that Yende's death was not self-inflicted or from natural causes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have changed the charges in the Thembisile Yende case to murder after an investigation into exactly how she died.

The 29-year-old's body was discovered at an Eskom substation in Springs last week, two weeks after she had been reported missing.

A post mortem was conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The results have now been released showing that Yende sustained serious injuries before she died.

The police's Kay Makhubela says the post mortem results show that Yende's death was not self-inflicted or from natural causes.

“She sustained head injuries and bruises on her neck, indicating that someone caused them.”

He says the police are now searching for possible suspects.

“We call on anyone who might have seen what happened to come forward so we can trace and arrest those suspects.”

Makhubela says police will be working with Eskom in their murder investigation.

