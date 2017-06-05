Thembisile Yende sustained serious injuries, charges changed to murder
Police say the post mortem results show that Yende's death was not self-inflicted or from natural causes.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have changed the charges in the Thembisile Yende case to murder after an investigation into exactly how she died.
The 29-year-old's body was discovered at an Eskom substation in Springs last week, two weeks after she had been reported missing.
A post mortem was conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
The results have now been released showing that Yende sustained serious injuries before she died.
The police's Kay Makhubela says the post mortem results show that Yende's death was not self-inflicted or from natural causes.
“She sustained head injuries and bruises on her neck, indicating that someone caused them.”
He says the police are now searching for possible suspects.
“We call on anyone who might have seen what happened to come forward so we can trace and arrest those suspects.”
Makhubela says police will be working with Eskom in their murder investigation.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
KZN cop sentenced to 25 years in jail for two murders
-
DA aims to intervene in Molefe's Labour Court bid to get his job back
-
Gigaba: SA's govt has decided to intervene directly in economy
-
DNA tests to establish link in Northcliff kidnapping, Centurion burnt bodies
-
Parents urged to be vigilant after yet another child (5) murder
-
16 kids injured in Centurion accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.