‘Supra Mahumapelo purging people who differ with him politically’
Madoda Sambatha, who’s been axed as MEC, believes his support for Cyril Ramaphosa has everything to do with this.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West SACP leader, fired by the provincial premier from his Cabinet, has told Eyewitness News that Supra Mahumapelo is purging people who differ with him politically.
Madoda Sambatha claims the premier is abusing his executive authority, but Mahumapelo says he fired him for allegedly selling state land illegally.
Sambatha, who is also the SACP provincial secretary, was removed two weeks after endorsing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the SACP’s preferred candidate.
Just last month, Sambatha was unapologetic when he boldly declared Ramaphosa the SACP’s preferred candidate to take over from President Jacob Zuma.
Fast forward to a few weeks later, he’s been axed as MEC and he believes his support for Ramaphosa has everything to do with this.
“That issue is being said out loud by us in public and has never sat well with the leadership of the ANC in the province.”
He says the North West ANC is using its executive authority to silence those who don’t support President Zuma.
“What you have here is a political purge on grounds of avoiding engaging an individual on political questions.”
Meanwhile, the SACP says it wasn’t consulted about the axing of Sambatha and has called on the ANC to
reverse the decision.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
#WorldEnvironmentDay: City of JHB aims to clamp down on illegal dumping
-
Hawks open inquiry into Gupta leaked emails
-
CT water usage on 48 million litres above target
-
KZN cop sentenced to 25 years in jail for two murders
-
Thembisile Yende sustained serious injuries, charges changed to murder
-
DA aims to intervene in Molefe's Labour Court bid to get his job back
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.