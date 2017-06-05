‘Supra Mahumapelo purging people who differ with him politically’

Madoda Sambatha, who’s been axed as MEC, believes his support for Cyril Ramaphosa has everything to do with this.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West SACP leader, fired by the provincial premier from his Cabinet, has told Eyewitness News that Supra Mahumapelo is purging people who differ with him politically.

Madoda Sambatha claims the premier is abusing his executive authority, but Mahumapelo says he fired him for allegedly selling state land illegally.

Sambatha, who is also the SACP provincial secretary, was removed two weeks after endorsing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the SACP’s preferred candidate.

Just last month, Sambatha was unapologetic when he boldly declared Ramaphosa the SACP’s preferred candidate to take over from President Jacob Zuma.

Fast forward to a few weeks later, he’s been axed as MEC and he believes his support for Ramaphosa has everything to do with this.

“That issue is being said out loud by us in public and has never sat well with the leadership of the ANC in the province.”

He says the North West ANC is using its executive authority to silence those who don’t support President Zuma.

“What you have here is a political purge on grounds of avoiding engaging an individual on political questions.”

Meanwhile, the SACP says it wasn’t consulted about the axing of Sambatha and has called on the ANC to

reverse the decision.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)