SACP to ANC: Get your house in order or else

SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande says that the ANC needs to fix itself.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to get its house in order or face being replaced as leader of the tripartite alliance.

The party concluded its central committee meeting in Braamfontein at the weekend ahead of its national congress next month.

SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande says the ANC needs to fix itself.

“If it is unable to revitalise itself, then we will have to explore building a range of popular forces off the ground as the SACP.”

Last week he said that if the party failed to self-correct, the SACP would be forced to find its replacement.

“There might as well be a whole range of forces in future to play this role, if the ANC is unable to do it.”

The SACP has confirmed it is already in talks with Cosatu, ANC stalwarts, civil society organisations and faith-based organisations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)