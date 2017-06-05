Police investigating death of Strand child

Crime scene investigators combed Soek Street on Sunday looking for clues as to exactly how the child died.

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Strand.

The minor's body was found near Nomzamo on Sunday.

News of the child’s death came on the day Child Protection Week drew to a close.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says a murder case has been opened.

“The body of a child was found in Broadway Soek Street, Strand. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

It’s unknown whether the body is that of a missing five-year-old girl who disappeared in the area on Saturday.

Minethle Nkatha was last seen playing with friends outside her Nomzamo home.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)