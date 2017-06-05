Police investigating death of Strand child
Crime scene investigators combed Soek Street on Sunday looking for clues as to exactly how the child died.
CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Strand.
The minor's body was found near Nomzamo on Sunday.
News of the child’s death came on the day Child Protection Week drew to a close.
Crime scene investigators combed Soek Street on Sunday looking for clues as to exactly how the child died.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk says a murder case has been opened.
“The body of a child was found in Broadway Soek Street, Strand. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”
It’s unknown whether the body is that of a missing five-year-old girl who disappeared in the area on Saturday.
Minethle Nkatha was last seen playing with friends outside her Nomzamo home.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Eskom board, dept confirm receipt of Molefe docs to fight dismissal
-
Cosatu, ANC call for Zille's removal as WC premier
-
SACP to ANC: Get your house in order or else
-
Mbalula: State capture probe being followed up
-
ANC: Authenticity of Gupta emails must be verified
-
NW police investigate cop murder and related mob killing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.