Police appealing for information about burnt Centurion bodies
It's understood security guards from a Centurion estate found the bodies of two adults and a child when they were responding to a veld fire on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have appealed to anyone with information following the discovery of three bodies burned beyond recognition outside a centurion estate.
Police are currently combing the crime scene.
“Well, at the moment, we do not have any idea as we are indicating that they were burned beyond recognition. We don’t know who they are but we are appealing to anyone who might have any information to come forward,” says the police’s Kay Makhubela.
