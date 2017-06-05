Outstanding affidavits delay Molefe’s attempt to fight dismissal in court

It’s still unclear when Brian Molefe’s case will be called or when Eskom and Minister Lynne Brown will file their papers.

JOHANNESBURG - Brian Molefe’s attempt to fight his dismissal from Eskom in the Labour Court will no longer be heard on Monday as expected because neither the power utility nor the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has filed answering affidavits.

Molefe's controversial return to Eskom was cut short when the minister announced on Friday that his appointment as CEO was being rescinded.

Labour Court officials have confirmed that Molefe’s fight to return as Eskom CEO will not be heard on Monday.

Molefe has approached the court claiming that his removal was unlawful, adding that politics and misconduct were to blame for his axing.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to block Molefe from performing duties at the parastatal.

The DA's case is due to be heard on Tuesday.

However, it’s still unclear when Molefe’s case will be called or when Eskom and Brown will file their papers.

Last month it emerged how Molefe helped the Guptas grab a mine.

In an amaBhungane exclusive on EWN, former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi revealed how the Guptas managed to secure the Optimum Coal mine from Glencore in 2015 at a time when Molefe was in constant contact with the controversial family.

AmaBhungane’s Sam Sole said Molefe played an integral part in this "forced sale".

“In the meantime, Molefe comes in as the CEO and really is instrumental in putting on the squeeze on Glencore to the extent that they eventually back down and sell the mine to the Guptas.”

Ramatlhodi said he refused to suspend all of Glencore’s South African mining licenses as Molefe and Eskom chair Ben Ngubane had insisted.

Ramatlhodi said he was fired as mineral resources minister shortly after this and replaced by Mosebenzi Zwane, a known Gupta associate.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)