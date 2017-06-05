Mbalula: State capture probe being followed up

The crime fighting unit is reportedly probing claims that the controversial family moved billions of rands out of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says an announcement will be made as soon as the Hawk’s investigation into state capture, including allegations around the Gupta family, is completed.

Mbalula says all reported cases of corruption will be investigated.

“In relations to the matters that have been reported and the allegations of corruptions, you can be rest assured that all those matters are being followed up and when anything has been cracked in relation to those issues, I think proper announcements will be made.”

The City Press also reported that the elite police unit is investigating former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

On Saturday, a joint AmaBhungane and Daily Maverick expose confirmed that Duduzane was given residency in Dubai a few months before the Guptas wrote to officials saying Zuma and his family were planning to make the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a second home.

The paper reported that all state capture investigations have been removed from different police stations around the country and consolidated at the Hawks head office in Pretoria.

Documents also detail the status of progress of the investigations which include Molefe's involvement with the Guptas when he was at Eskom, a R600 million bribe that the controversial business family allegedly offered to Mcebisi Jonas to take on the job of Finance Minister and the president's son.

On Saturday, more leaked e-mails emerged showing how Zuma was given residency of Dubai in October 2015, a few months before letters believed to be drafted on behalf of the president show how Zuma and his family planned to relocate there – an allegation the president flatly denies.

The presidency has also denied that President Zuma owns a multi-million-rand mansion in Dubai, one that was referred to in these letters that the Guptas allegedly bought for Zuma.

There are also reports that the R330 million palace is next door to a less opulent home that was apparently owned by Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)