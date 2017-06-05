Hawks open inquiry into Gupta leaked emails

The elite group says it's investigating the authenticity of the so-called Gupta emails and how they were leaked.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have now opened an inquiry into thousands of leaked emails involving alleged improper dealings in awarding government contracts.

Over the past two weeks, a large chunk of the documents have been made public, showing dodgy dealings between the Gupta state-owned enterprises and President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.

At the same time, the River Group announced on Monday that it is ending its role as governance adviser to Oakbay Resources, citing “association risk” with the Gupta-owned company.

AUTHENTICITY

The African National Congress (ANC)'s peace and stability subcommittee has declined to comment on the apparent leaked Gupta emails, saying that cyber security should be strengthened and that the authenticity of the emails needs to be verified.

The emails have implicated the controversial family, showing the extent of their influence in government and state-owned enterprises.

A number of senior government officials have been implicated, including newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the president.

The subcommittee met at Luthuli House on Sunday and gave feedback on matters relating to the party’s policy conference later this month.

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula declined to comment about the controversial emails.

“This matter of the emails really has nothing to do with our work as peace and stability committee.”

She said the authenticity of the emails must be verified.

“And I think that when we deal with that issue it should be dealt with in the context of issues of cyber security. But to deal with the specific issues and specific cases, which have come out in the media of email saga, in my view, I would rather not deal with that matter here. We leave it until this matter is properly investigated and authenticity is established.”

While the ANC says it views the emails in a very serious light, it has released a statement saying that the president has not seen the reported emails and has no knowledge about them.

WATCH: Gigaba: Links to Gupta family based on conjecture

Additional reporting by Masa Kekana.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)