DA await Zille to give reasons why she should not be suspended

On Saturday DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced the party’s federal executive had resolved to suspend the former DA leader following an outcry over her tweets on colonialism.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) waits for a letter from Helen Zille stating reasons why she should not be suspended.

But a few hours later, Zille alerted the party's leadership to its constitution, which requires her to make representations as to why she should not be suspended.

The party has now given her until Tuesday to submit her reasons. The party has confirmed her disciplinary hearing will start on Friday.

“It’s starting this Friday, yes. I imagine that what will happen at that meeting is that they will agree to timeline, but it is formally starting on Friday,” says Federal Executive Chair James Selfe.

