Cameron Wilson trial: Witnesses fear for their lives
The defence wanted to recall two alleged victims: Dawney Davids and Roseline Lackay.
CAPE TOWN - In the trial of multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson, the court has heard the State has struggled to subpoena two witnesses because they fear for their safety.
The defence wanted to recall Dawney Davids and Roseline Lackay, two alleged victims.
The 20-year-old accused was arrested in September in connection with 18-year-old Lekita Moore's murder in Valhalla Park while he was out on bail for the murder of 16-year-old Stacey Lee Mohale in Heinz Park in April 2015.
He's charged with three other murders, attempted murders and rapes dating back to 2014.
Investigating officer Elton Loggenstein says he had gone to Davids and Lackay's homes to subpoena them, but could not find them.
Loggenstein says Davids' father refused to share his daughter's whereabouts and that they fear for their safety.
Wilson allegedly raped and stabbed the teenager in Heinz Park in April 2015.
The accused claims they had consensual sex.
Loggenstein also could not trace Lackay in Valhalla Park.
Wilson allegedly stabbed the woman numerous times, on the night of Moore's murder.
The accused, however, claims an acquaintance, who has been shot dead, was responsible for the attacks.
