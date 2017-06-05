2 babies burn to death in heater explosion at Mpumalanga military base

Police say the 6 and 12-month-old babies died when a heater exploded in their bedroom on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children have been burnt to death at a military base outside Nigel, in Mpumalanga.

Police say the six-month-old and 12-month-old babies died when a heater exploded in their bedroom on Sunday.

The children's father attempted to rescue them but was also burnt, he was taken to the nearby hospital.

“A case docket of inquest has been opened for further investigation. The mother, at the moment, is still traumatised. We need to organise that she seek some sort of counselling during this issue,” says Police Captain Johannes Ramphora.