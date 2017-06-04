SACP questions ANC’s ability to lead alliance

Blade Nzimande has told media that the ANC is likely to lose its electoral majority in 2019, and that further splits can’t be ruled out.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has questioned the African National Congress’s (ANC) ability to lead the alliance, warning the party will lose the 2019 elections and will be fragmented if the it continues its current trajectory.

The communist party briefed the media on Sunday following its last central committee meeting before the party's national congress next month.

SACP general Secretary Blade Nzimande says the ANC is headed for trouble-if it doesn't self-correct.

“At this rate of decline the ANC may not retain its electoral majority in 2019 and further organisational fragmentation cannot be ruled out.”

Nzimande also raised concerns about emails leaked to the media-revealing the alleged extent of the Gupta family's influence in government, saying what was even more concerning is that the president plays a central role.

“Sadly and even more concerning, the central role of President Jacob Zuma and his son in auctioning the sovereignty of this state is even more apparent.”

The communist party has again called for the reconfiguration of the alliance, while questioning the governing party’s ability to continue leading in its current state.