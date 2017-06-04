SACP questions ANC’s ability to lead alliance
Blade Nzimande has told media that the ANC is likely to lose its electoral majority in 2019, and that further splits can’t be ruled out.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has questioned the African National Congress’s (ANC) ability to lead the alliance, warning the party will lose the 2019 elections and will be fragmented if the it continues its current trajectory.
The communist party briefed the media on Sunday following its last central committee meeting before the party's national congress next month.
SACP general Secretary Blade Nzimande says the ANC is headed for trouble-if it doesn't self-correct.
“At this rate of decline the ANC may not retain its electoral majority in 2019 and further organisational fragmentation cannot be ruled out.”
Nzimande also raised concerns about emails leaked to the media-revealing the alleged extent of the Gupta family's influence in government, saying what was even more concerning is that the president plays a central role.
“Sadly and even more concerning, the central role of President Jacob Zuma and his son in auctioning the sovereignty of this state is even more apparent.”
The communist party has again called for the reconfiguration of the alliance, while questioning the governing party’s ability to continue leading in its current state.
More in Local
-
ANC safety subcommittee concerned by violence against women, children
-
#GuptaLeaks: Duduzane Zuma's UAE residency confirmed
-
Reports: Gupta family received R70m tax refund from Sars
-
#BongmusaMthembu, #CamilleHerron win big at #Comrades2017
-
Cosatu and ANC in Western Cape welcome DA’s decision to suspend Zille
-
Courtney Pieters’s murder brings Elsies River community together to tackle crime
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.