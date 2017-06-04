Popular Topics
SACP concerned by postponement of alliance's political council

Leaders of the alliance partners would have met for the first time in the political alliance council since the SACP and Cosatu called on Zuma to step down.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing ANC and SACP supporters at the Moses Kotane Memorial Lecture in Rustenburg. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says its concerned about the postponement of the African National Congress (ANC) led alliance's political council-saying a tough conversation about the state of the ANC and its president cannot be delayed any further.

It says this is a missed opportunity to deal with issues confronting the party.

The communist party has held its last central committee meeting before the party's national congress next month.

Leaders of the alliance partners would have met for the first time in the political alliance council-since the SACP and Congress of South African Trade Unions called on president Jacob Zuma to step down.

The meeting was also meant to deal with concerns around the state of the governing party.

Even deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was upbeat about the planned meeting last week.

At the time he said, “We are going to be holding a political council meeting, and at that meeting clearly we are going to try and clear the dust and all these things that interfere with what we supposed to be doing as an alliance.”

But the SACP has revealed the meeting has been cancelled.

The communist party's deputy general Secretary Jeremy Cronin says they wanted to have a robust debate with the ANC.

“we are concerned that it’s been postponed; secondly we can confirm that we definitely intended to have a robust discussion.”

The SACP says it hopes the ANC will arrange another meeting as it has tough things to discuss with the party.

