Reports: Hawks probe cases in which Guptas allegedly moved billions from SA

JOHANNESBURG – Investigations into state capture and the Gupta's are intensifying, with the Hawks reportedly probing at least four cases in which the family is allegedly moving billions of rand out of South Africa.

TheCity Press is also reporting that the elite police unit is investigating former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe and President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane.

On Saturday, a joint AmaBhungane and Daily Maverick expose confirmed that Duduzane was given residency of Dubai a few months before the Guptas wrote to officials saying Zuma and his family were planning to make the United Arab Emarites (UAE) a second home.

The City Press is reporting that all state capture investigations have been removed from different police stations around the country and consolidated at the Hawks head office in Pretoria.

Documents also detail the status of progress of the investigations which include Molefe's involvement with the Guptas when he was at Eskom, a R600 million bribe that the controversial business family allegedly offered to Mcebisi Jonas to take on the job of finance minister and the president's son.

On Saturday, more leaked e-mails emerged showing how Zuma was given residency of Dubai in October 2015 a few months before letters believed to be drafted on behalf of the president show how Zuma and his family planned to relocate there – an allegation the president flatly denies.

The presidency has also denied that President Zuma owns a multi-million-rand mansion in Dubai one that was referred to in these letters that the Guptas allegedly bought for Zuma.

There are also reports that the R330 million palace is next door to a less opulent home that was apparently owned by Zimabawe President Robert Mugabe.

