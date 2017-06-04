Reports: Gupta family received R70m tax refund from Sars

The City Press is reporting that the payout caused a major fallout at Sars, requiring the intervention of Commissioner Tom Moyane.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gupta family has reportedly received R70 million tax refund from the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

The City Press is reporting that the payout caused a major fallout at Sars, requiring the intervention of Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Last week, the extent of the family’s dealing with state-owned enterprises was laid bare, with fresh email leaks revealing how it has been pocketing billions of rand through dubious transactions implicating Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The paper is reporting that in the week that the family’s suspicious dealings were exposed Sars paid R70 million to Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

It’s also reported that the transaction was considered to be irregular by insiders, calling for the intervention of Moyane.

It’s believed that the payments went through following various legal consultations both within and outside Sars.

The family allegedly wanted the money to be paid into an overseas bank account or into the trust account of a lawyer.

ANC: GOVT MUST PROBE ACCURACY OF #GUPTAEMAILS

At the same time, the African National Congress (ANC) called on the government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of the claims made in the leaked Gupta emails and explanations from those implicated - as a matter of urgency.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party says it has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of emails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails.

“These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests.

“The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as if left unattended, they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.

“Such matters cannot be allowed to fester in the public domain. Accordingly, the ANC calls on the government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated.

“The ANC further reiterates the resolution of the National Executive Committee, calling for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay.”

The party warns if the allegations are not attended to the integrity and credibility of government could be called into question, along with the use of state resources.

The tranche of documents, made public this week, show improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by the controversial Gupta family.

The latest allegations could deepen divisions in the ANC as factions battle for control ahead of a party conference in December where President Jacob Zuma’s successor will be chosen.

The statement appears to contradict Zuma, who said at a parliamentary session on Thursday that he’s not interested in “hearsay” published in newspapers.

Zuma has survived calls to resign from within the ANC in recent weeks due to disputes over political appointments and his friendship with the Gupta family.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)