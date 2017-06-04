Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's protection detail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Public Protector to investigate Dlamini-Zuma's protection detail

The DA complained that Dlamini-Zuma is enjoying protection services afforded to visiting heads of state or elected representatives, while she holds no official position.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: AFP.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: AFP.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will investigate the government's providing of protection services to former African Union (AU) Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, its spokesman said on Sunday.

Dlamini-Zuma, once married to President Jacob Zuma and seen as a front-runner to succeed him, in March concluded her five-year tenure as AU Commission chairwoman and has made several public appearances in South Africa since.

An investigation into Dlamini-Zuma, seen as Zuma's preferred candidate by political analysts, is bad news for the scandal-plagued president who survived a no-confidence vote by his own party's highest body last week.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in April complained that Dlamini-Zuma is enjoying protection services afforded to visiting heads of state or elected representatives, while she holds no official position.

"Dlamini-Zuma is a clear candidate in the ANC leadership succession race, and her use of VIP Presidential Protection as she campaigns is clearly another ANC abuse of public money," the Democratic Alliance said in a statement on Sunday.

The Public Protector's spokeswoman, Cleopatra Mosana, said the anti-graft watchdog will investigate Dlamini-Zuma's use of VIP protection services.
"Yes it will," she said, without elaborating.

The African National Congress' women's league endorsed the party veteran and former minister as presidential candidate in January, though the ruling party has not officially given the go-ahead to campaign for an elective conference in December.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA