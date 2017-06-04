Molefe takes Minister Lynne Brown, Eskom to court over axing

Molefe has approached the Labour Court, serving papers on both the Eskom and Minister Lynne Brown after they rescinded to decision to reappoint him as CEO.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom’s former chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe has challenged the decision to have his appointment rescinded.

Molefe has approached the Labour Court, serving papers on both the utility and Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown.

Following a harsh backlash from the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters an inter-ministerial committee concluded that Minister Brown should order the board to rescind Molefe’s appointment.

The parties said his reappointment was questionable considering his resignation was after former public protector Thuli Madonsela implicated him in the State of Capture report.

On Friday, the board said it had annulled Molefe’s reappointment.

Its spokesperson Khulani Qoma said: “Essentially what the board did in a special meeting on Friday was to abide by the directive of the minister. They took a resolution which was to rescind a decision as specified by the minister, as well as the reinstatement agreement concluded between Molefe and Eskom on 11 May 2017 also be rescinded.”

Molefe’s return to the parastatal had been shrouded in controversy, after Brown questioned a R30 million pension payout when he left the company in December.

It later emerged that Molefe didn’t resign but was instead on unpaid leave.

Molefe's case against the Minister and Eskom is set to be heard in Johannesburg on Monday, 5 June 2017.

LOAD SHREDDING: ESKOM ACCUSED OF DESTROYING MOLEFE DOCUMENTS

Amid the confusion around whether Molefe had been on leave or resigned, Parliament’s portfolio committee called for an inquiry into the matter – giving the power utility 14 days to produce relevant documents.

In May, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on the public enterprises minister to urgently investigate claims that Eskom has been destroying key documents and correspondence relating to the Brian Molefe fiasco.

The DA's shadow minister for public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said, “A source in Eskom reported to the DA this morning that certain documents relating to the appointment and previous employment of Brian Molefe were in the process of being destroyed.”

Brown later said she would launch her own inquiry into allegations of state capture against Eskom and its CEO.

She told journalists at a briefing at Parliament ahead of her budget vote that the cloud of allegations around Eskom and Molefe needs to be cleared up.

The minister said the cloud of allegations hanging over Eskom is hurting the parastatal and the people who work there, including Molefe.

Additional reporting by Koketso Motau and Gia Nicolaides