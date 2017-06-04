Popular Topics
Economist: Drop in petrol price will have minimal impact for consumers

Economist Dr Azar Jammine says as much as he welcomes-the news of the 25 cents per litre drop in the petrol price, one has to consider all consumer expenses.

Empty wallet. Picture: sxc.hu
Empty wallet. Picture: sxc.hu
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The director of Econometrix says although a drop in the petrol price is always good news, it will have minimal impact on consumers’ daily lives.

The energy department announced that the price of petrol will drop by 25 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Economist Dr Azar Jammine says as much as he welcomes-the news, one has to consider all consumer expenses.

He says the price drop is helpful, but not massive.

“You need to put the magnitude of the relief into perspective – a 25 cents per litre reduction in the petrol price means the petrol price will come down by just 2% – given that the weighting of what people spend on petrol is about 3.5%.”

More in Local

