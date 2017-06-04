Cosatu and ANC in Western Cape welcome DA’s decision to suspend Zille

At the same time, Cosatu’s Tony Rhrenreich says Zille should be removed as premier of the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape have welcomed the announcement of Premier Helen Zille’s suspension although her suspension cannot be taken into account as yet because due process wasn’t followed before making the announcement

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced that the party’s Federal Executive had resolved to suspend Zille following an outcry over her tweets about the positives of colonialism

Maimane says while he was also offended by the colonialism tweets he reiterates that he doesn't believe Zille is racist, adding that she has contributed to South Africa’s democracy.

However, Zille hit back, saying that her suspension goes against the DA’s constitution which affords her the opportunity to give reasons as to why she should not be suspended.

“I have been charged, I’m happy to go to a hearing but I’m not happy to have to incriminate myself before a hearing even takes place and allow the party just impose a penalty without going through a proper process, and that’s the issue here..”

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape says Zille has a history of racist views; from her comments about professional black people, refugees and her recent comments on colonialism.

“Well it’s clearly inappropriate that you’re suspended in your party but you’re allowed to continue as a leader in government.

“Government must respond to all of its people and if you’re still holding on to the legacy of apartheid and the lessons of apartheid, you’re not suitable to be in the party but neither are you suitable to be a leadership of an important government institution.”

ZILLE AND I HOLD DIFFERENT VIEWS

Maimane says Zille’s public utterances in connection with colonialism have damaged the party, while Zille says she rejects colonialism and apartheid but maintains that there were some benefits.

While the DA leader announced Zille’s suspension, Zille said she cannot be suspended without making her representation as to why she shouldn't be suspended.

Later after that announcement, the da federal executive wrote to Zille asking her to make her representations in 72 hours.

Maimane says he and Zille have disagreed on the direction the party needs to take in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

“It has become quite fundamentally clear that Premier Zille and I hold different attitudes about the direction the Democratic Alliance needs to accomplish in 2019.”

At the same time, Zille says she has never condoned colonialism or apartheid.

“I reject colonialism, reject apartheid. What I’m saying is that can you repurpose aspects of its legacy, such as, for example, our Constitutional principles.”

Zille’s suspension can now only come into effect should her recommendations be rejected by the disciplinary process.

