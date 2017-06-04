Competition Commission extends probe into uniform price fixing

The commission says the investigation will focus on all schools in the country including private schools such under Curro.

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission says they have extended their probe into school uniform price fixing to the rest of the country.

The commission says this decision comes after they have received nine complaints since the initial reports in January.

The commission says the investigation will focus on all schools in the country including private schools such under Curro, Advetech, Kayalami who were among those complained about.

The complaints have come from businesses who have foreclosed because of exclusive contracts schools have with some suppliers and parents who are forced to buy from certain suppliers.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they have found merit in some of these complaints.

“We are continuing to probe others and once we are finished we’ll take a decision on whether to refer certain schools and contracted business the competition tribunal. If there are other means to address this before the tribunal, we are open to that.”