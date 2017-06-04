Chris Nikoi: Many questions around wife’s death unanswered

DNA tests confirmed a body found this week is that of the UNICEF director Charlotte Nikoi after 10 of searching.

CAPE TOWN – The husband of a woman whose remains were found on Table Mountain says many questions relating to the incident remain unanswered.

DNA tests confirmed a body found this week is that of the UNICEF director Charlotte Nikoi.

This concluded a 10-week search for Nikoi.

Speaking to Eyewitness News from New YorK, Chris Nikoi says a difficult time lies ahead for the family following news her remains have been found on Table Mountain.

The UNICEF director was last seen by her husband and 16-year-old daughter when she informed them she'll proceed back down to the bottom of the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.

It was the last time her family saw her alive

Nikoi says he is still coming to terms with news of her death.

“It is just devastating news. We had gone through over 10 weeks of agony and anguish not knowing where she was and what has happened. We were all praying that eventually she would be found.”

He says his focus now is to concentrate on his children and to deal with their loss as a family.