Child’s body discovered near N2 Highway in Strand

Police say a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

CAPE TOWN – Cape town police are still on the scene where the body of a child has been found.

The body was found near the N2 Highway in Strand.

This comes on the last day of the annual child protection week.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says, “We can confirm that the body of a child was found this afternoon, in Nomzamo in Strand. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”