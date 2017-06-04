ANC safety subcommittee concerned by violence against women, children

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the gruesome nature of the attacks where some victims are burnt beyond recognition are even more disturbing.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) peace and stability subcommittee says its concerned about violence against women and children, particularly the latest violent attacks.

Ministers Nosiviwe Mapisa- Nqakula, Michael Masutha, David Mahlobo and Hlengiwe Mkhize briefed members of the media at the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Sunday.

The ministers are part of the ANC subcommittee.

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula began her address by condemning violence against women.

She says however these attacks have been prevalent all along but women are now speaking out.

“What we should be concerned about is the gruesome nature of the crimes which are being committed. We have had many many cases of violence against women.”

Mapisa-Nqakula says the gruesome nature of the attacks where some victims are burnt beyond recognition are even more disturbing.

Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha says the justice system is also trying to assist by prosecuting guilty people.