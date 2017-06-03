Zille suspension: DA gives Zille 72 hours to make representations
Following the announcement of her suspension, the DA's federal executive has given 72 hours Zille to make representations.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive has now given Premier Helen Zille 72 hours to make representations as to why she should not be suspended over her tweets about colonialism.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane delivered feedback on the party’s two-day meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, where he announced that the federal executive has resolved to suspend Zille.
“Our federal executive has resolved that Ms Zille be suspended from all party activities until such time that the disciplinary hearing is concluded.”
However, the Western Cape premier alerted the party leadership to its own constitution which requires her to make representation as to why she should not be suspended.
Zille says she received a letter from the party's James Selfe letting her know that she has until 6 June to make the necessary representations.
She adds the announcement of her suspension goes against the party's constitution, which requires that she be given an opportunity to answer as to why she should be placed on suspension.
Zille says that she cannot be suspended before she has made her representations.
“According to Mmusi Maimane’s statement, the suspension is already operative; and my reading of the DA constitution is that they can’t do that.”
The DA's federal executive has now written to Zille to make representations within the next 72 hours.
