What will be Zille's next move following suspension announcement?
Mmusi Maimane announced the decision to suspend Helen Zille over her March tweets in which she said there were ‘some positives’ to colonialism.
JOHANNESBURG – After Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Saturday that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille had been suspended from all party activities, Zille hit back saying the DA leader had gone against the party’s own constitution.
When giving feedback on the DA’s two-day federal executive meeting in Johannesburg, Maimane announced the decision to suspend Zille over her March tweets in which she said there were ‘some positives’ to colonialism.
The tweets caused a public outcry even within the party, with Maimane saying he was amongst those who were deeply hurt by the statement.
LISTEN: Mmusi Maimane reacts to Helen Zille tweets
This afternoon, the Western Cape premier alerted the party leadership to its own constitution.
Zille says she received a letter from the party's James Selfe letting her know that she has until 6 June to make the necessary representations.
She adds the announcement of her suspension goes against the party's constitution, which requires that she be given an opportunity to answer as to why she should be placed on suspension.
“According to Mmusi Maimane’s statement, the suspension is already operative; and my reading of the DA constitution is that they can’t do that.”
Subsequently, the party’s federal executive council wrote to Zille, informing her that she now has 72 hours to make representations.
DA now changing its suspension statement saying I have 72 hours to say why the FedEx should not suspend me.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 3, 2017
Zille will continue her duties as Western Cape premier during her suspension from the party.
ZILLE REFUTES CLAIMS SHE WAS UNAPOLOGETIC
Helen Zille has also refuted current leader Mmusi Maimane's claim that she did not apologise for her tweets on colonialism, saying in a statement: "It is not correct that I have refused to apologise. I have apologised publicly."
Maimane earlier said the reason the party’s Federal Executive Council took the decision to suspend her was that she remained unapologetic despite the charges.
Additional reporting by Masa Kekana
