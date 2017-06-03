Tshwane EMS battles tyre blaze in Centurion
Emergency services say the fire is not posing any threat to the buildings as the tyres are in an open field.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane emergency services are trying to extinguish thousands of tyres on fire opposite Zwartkops raceway in Centurion.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.
Old tyres in fire near Laudium, Centurion. pic.twitter.com/vVJct8AagJ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 3, 2017
Motorists have been advised to be extra vigilant.
Old tyres on fire near Sunderland Ridge Centurion. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/4SZ3GtMBpN— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 3, 2017
Spokesperson Johan Pieterse says, “I am not sure what all the tyres are doing there or how they came to be there. I am not sure if it’s stored or used for something, but an investigation will follow. It’s about 5,000 square meters of area where tyres have been dumped or stored.”
Pieterse says the fire is likely to last throughout the night due to the shortage of water.
“The problem we are facing is that there is no water at the site so we are using water tankers. We are running up and down to refill the tankers at nearby hydrants.”
