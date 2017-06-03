Thembisile Yende (30) laid to rest

Yende's body was found at Eskom’s Pieterboth substation in springs earlier this week, after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Thembisile Yende, an Eskom employee whose body was discovered at one of the utility's substations, has been laid to rest in Kwa-Thema on the east rand.

Yende's body was found at Eskom’s Pieterboth substation in Springs earlier this week after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

It is understood that the premises were initially searched after news of her disappearance, but she was found 14 days later.

Friends, family and colleagues including Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane and South African Trade Union General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi were among those attending the funeral.

Family spokesperson Brian Sithole says Yende’s death left a huge hole in their hearts.

WATCH: Thembisile Yende remembered