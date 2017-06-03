Thembisile Yende (30) laid to rest
Yende's body was found at Eskom’s Pieterboth substation in springs earlier this week, after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.
JOHANNESBURG – Thembisile Yende, an Eskom employee whose body was discovered at one of the utility's substations, has been laid to rest in Kwa-Thema on the east rand.
Yende's body was found at Eskom’s Pieterboth substation in Springs earlier this week after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.
It is understood that the premises were initially searched after news of her disappearance, but she was found 14 days later.
Friends, family and colleagues including Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane and South African Trade Union General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi were among those attending the funeral.
Family spokesperson Brian Sithole says Yende’s death left a huge hole in their hearts.
WATCH: Thembisile Yende remembered
More in Local
-
Suspect arrested in Unathi Booi murder probe
-
25 cent drop in petrol price, announces energy department
-
Zille suspension: DA gives Zille 72 hours to make representations
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: From tweets to suspension
-
Regulator slams brakes on Prasa manually operating trains
-
Cosatu leads WC march against women, child abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.