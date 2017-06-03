Stellenbosch University refining security measures following student murder
The university has increased the number of guards on the streets and the number of guards in the pedestrian escort service.
CAPE TOWN – In the wake of a student being hijacked, raped and murdered, Stellenbosch University says it is continually refining security measures on campus.
The 21-year-old Hannah Cornelius’s body was discovered on a farm after she and a friend were hijacked during the early hours of Saturday morning.
He managed to escape with head injuries.
Students at Stellenbosch University have expressed concern over security on and around campus following the hijacking, rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius.
In a statement, vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers says the incident, like all others, will be used to further sharpen security measures and support the institution provides students.
It has also welcomed initiatives by students to increase safety, such as WhatsApp groups.
The institution has taken various other measures to step up security over the years, including the discontinuation of exams and tests at night, a shuttle service on campus and in surrounding areas, safety kiosks and more security officers, patrol vehicles and motorcycles.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
