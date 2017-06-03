Regulator slams brakes on Prasa manually operating trains
The regulator says the Elandsfonetein crash in which one person died indicates poor management of the manual authorisation process.
JOHANNESBURG – The railway safety regulator has barred the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from manually operating its trains.
The regulator says this order comes after initial investigations revealed that the Elandsfontein crash on Thursday may have been caused by cable theft.
It's believed that could have affected the signalling which allows the trains to be operated automatically.
One person died and dozens more were left injured when the two trains collided.
The regulator says the fact that the trains were authorised into the section at the same time indicates poor management of the manual authorisation process.
Spokesperson Madelien Williams says, “They are not allowed to operate trains manually; so in sections where the signalling is not operational, they can’t give manual instructions.”
